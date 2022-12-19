Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,578 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

