Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,302 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

