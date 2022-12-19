Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

Shares of CF stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

