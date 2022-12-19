Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

General Mills stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

