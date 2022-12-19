Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 615 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

