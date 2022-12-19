Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $338.17 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.