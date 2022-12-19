Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,021,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 159,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after buying an additional 255,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.30 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

