Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $264,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Block by 21.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 69.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $62.51 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

