Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Position Boosted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.