Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 163 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

