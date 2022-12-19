Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.45 and a beta of 2.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

