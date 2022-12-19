Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $218,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,425,423 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

