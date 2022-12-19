Willis Investment Counsel Sells 22,424 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.