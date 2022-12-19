Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Lowered by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

