John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $163.28.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

