Willis Investment Counsel Sells 64,446 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,446 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

