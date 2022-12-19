IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 345 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

