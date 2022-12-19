IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,014 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.