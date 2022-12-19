IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

