IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.99 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.