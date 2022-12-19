180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,845 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,845 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

