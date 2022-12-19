IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

