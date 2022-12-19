180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.