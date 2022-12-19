180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,220 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

