180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

