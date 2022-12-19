180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.