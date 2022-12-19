Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $114.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

