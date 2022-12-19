180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 776 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

TM stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

