180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,905,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 495,491 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 299,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,170,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

