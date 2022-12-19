180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.47 and its 200 day moving average is 4.65. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

