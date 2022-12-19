Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,329,000 after buying an additional 618,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,284,000 after buying an additional 426,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.