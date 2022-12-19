Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,056,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at $852,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

