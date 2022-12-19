Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.05 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.