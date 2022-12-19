Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

