Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $32.35 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

