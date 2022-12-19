Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 308 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.