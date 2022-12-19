Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 867 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

