Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

