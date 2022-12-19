Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yelp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 346.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $900,290. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.39. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

