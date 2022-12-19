Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 428 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

