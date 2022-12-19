Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 727 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 121.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.