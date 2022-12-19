Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 350 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 848,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

