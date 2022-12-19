Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,890.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

AKAM stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 854 shares of company stock worth $75,105 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

