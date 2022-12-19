Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

