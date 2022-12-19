Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 515.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

JPHY opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.