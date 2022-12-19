First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.