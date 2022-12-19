21,412 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,139,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.97 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

