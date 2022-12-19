Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

