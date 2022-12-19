Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

