Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

